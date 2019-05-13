Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw TV Spots: Mama Gets Rid Of The Guns But The Rock And Jason Statham Don’t Need Them

A couple of new TV spots for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw have been released online. In the new trailers, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs heads home with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw as a means to recruit his Somoan family for a fight with Idris Elba’s super villain. Of course, it was never going to be an easy fight, especially when Hobbs’ mom decided to throw away all of their guns, forcing them to fight a super villain using more primal weapons.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will follow Hobbs reluctantly partnering up with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), as they are tasked with fighting a genetically-enhanced international terrorist named Brixton Lore (Idris Elba).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We want to create something that was special,” Johnson said during the film’s recent CinemaCon panel. “But the bottom line is we wanted to make something that is fun… [We] paid homage to the value systems that have made Fast & Furious such a juggernaut and powerhouse and that’s family. We really lean into it in this movie.”

“The whole thing has been such a laugh,” Statham explained in an interview late last year. “There’s so many great elements to this that has made it become what it has. The director I’ve known for years from the days that I was trying to get into movies. And Dwayne and I never seem to get up to full speed when we’re doing the Fast movies. We get little tastes of some of the fun that we can generate together. Now we really get to take all the brakes off and go to town with it.”

“We’re having a ball,” Statham continued. “It’s definitely become much funnier than we intended for it to be, I think. It’s just two guys screwing around, making the most of it, and we’re getting some good stuff. But that will be determined by the audience, I’m sure, whether it’s good or bad. But we feel like we’re doing something great and we’re enjoying it.”

Hobbs & Shaw will debut in theaters on August 2nd.