Charlize Theron Teases Female-Fronted Fast & Furious Spinoff

Over her decades-long career, actress Charlize Theron has graced some pretty epic franchises. One of the more recent entries has been the Fast & Furious franchise, which Theron has appeared in as Cipher for the past few installments. As the main portion of the franchise is expected to come to a close with a two-film finale, there's been the question of what other films or spinoffs could pop up — including a female-fronted spinoff that has been in the works for several years. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron addressed the prospect of that spinoff, and praised franchise star and producer Vin Diesel for even championing it to begin with.

"Listen, as a producer, I take my hat off. That f-cking guy built something with Universal that very few people will ever build in their entire life. You don't drag an audience with you for that long. Whatever you think of those movies, you have to be an idiot not to be like, "That's a f-cking accomplishment." So, we'll see..."

Will there be a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff?

Theron's comments come after Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley indicated that she would like the female-led spinoff to happen.

"I would love to see a female Fast," Langley explained in an interview with Business Insider. "So would Vin [Diesel]. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.