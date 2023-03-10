New Fast X Rumor Teases Post-Credit Cameo

The flagship Fast & Furious franchise is set to end in the next few years, capping off a wild ride of action, heart, and family. It has been anyone's guess as to how the saga will come to a close, but based on the early marketing for this year's Fast X, it is sure to be wild, star-studded rise. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more intrigue to that possibility, revealing that Fast X is currently shooting a "button or tag" — possibly an end-credits scene — "that may or may not have a guest cameo." We'll have to wait and see exactly which established star, or even new actor, from the expansive franchise that could end up being.

"It was important for me to bring my flair," director Louis Leterrier explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

Who is in the cast of Fast X?

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Scott Eastwood. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier. Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Are you excited to see Fast X? What do you think of this new rumor about a post-credits scene cameo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fast X is poised to debut exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 19th.