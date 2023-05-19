Fast X: Daniela Melchior Shares Update From Set With Vin Diesel

We're gradually getting closer to the debut of Fast X, the tenth and penultimate installment in the main Fast and the Furious series. One new addition to the franchise's ever-evolving ensemble cast is The Suicide Squad alum Daniela Melchior, who has been confirmed to be playing a significant role within the film. While specific details surrounding Melchior's character have been under wraps, a new social media post from the actress might have dropped a major tease — particularly with how the character relates to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The post, which you can check out below, is captioned "always have your back big bro", leading some to speculate that Melchior will be playing Dom's sister in the film.

Fast X will also see the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin wrote in a statement announcing his exit. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.