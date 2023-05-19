Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior in Sequel

✖

Production is currently underway on Fast X, the tenth and penultimate installment in the main Fast and the Furious franchise. The action saga will feature a mix of surprising new and returning faces, including The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role. In his latest social media post, franchise star Vin Diesel celebrated Melchior's involvement in Fast X, sharing an image of himself and Melchior hugging. In the caption, Diesel wrote "Iconic originals alongside the new incredible members of our family… Blessed and grateful! @danielamelchior Hope to make you proud! #FastX"

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron. New cast members also include Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, and Brie Larson. The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, following the departure of Justin Lin earlier this spring.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin wrote in a statement announcing his exit. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."



Fast X is lined up to be released next year, after previously having been delayed by a month. The cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

Fast X is poised to drop in theaters on May 19, 2023.