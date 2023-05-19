Fast X: The Suicide Squad Actress Daniela Melchior Reveals New Look for Fast & Furious Sequel

✖

After teasing her role earlier in the week, Daniel Melchior has unveiled her entire look for her upcoming debut in the Fast & Furious franchise. Monday, The Suicide Squad star shared a handful of pictures of her Fast X character to Instagram, revealing tattoos on both arms and her back.

"For the curious," the rising star shared alongside the "eyes" emoji.

Last week she shared a photo her herself with Fast star Vin Diesel, applauding the superstar's hospitality both on and off the Fast X set. Diesel had previously come under scrutiny in social media circles after longtime Fast and Furious helmer Justin Lin opted to part the project after it had already started principal photography.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin wrote in a statement announcing his exit. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier has since taken over the reins to the film.

"It is back-to-back," Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. "The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what's different about this release is that we're a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I'm doing these interviews and it's bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I'm celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate."

