Fast X: Michelle Rodriguez Teases Jaw-Dropping Ending

Ahead of the release of Fast X, one of the stars of the franchise has a major tease for how it ends. The new film is already slated to bring back a ton of characters from throughout the franchise, but will also debut a new villain with Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes. Naturally Momoa's character also has ties to the Fast Saga's past and it could spell trouble for Dominic Toretto and company. Speaking with Collider in a new interview, Michelle Rodriguez offered a tease about Momoa's character calling him "the best male villain we've had in the entire franchise," but then teased a bombshell about the Fast X ending.

"I've gotta say, you know, I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let's just put it that way. It's gonna be like, 'Really? What?' Like that! Like that's how I was in theater. I was like, 'Oh my god. What have we done?'"

As fans are already aware, the tenth movie isn't the last in the series, with the planned eleventh movie set to conclude the series. Could The Fast Saga be setting us up for an Avengers: Infinity War style ending? A cliffhanger that leaves our precious family hanging in the balance? It seems like no coincidence that the new movie was previously referred to as "Part 1" of the final chapter. Now it sure seems like a Fast Saga version of Endgame could be the conclusion of it all.

To perhaps set the stage for this jaw-dropping ending, and one last hurrah with the eleventh movie, rumors were swirling earlier this month about the film's planned post-credit scene. A previous report from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter revealed that Fast X is shooting a "button or tag" — almost certainly a credits scene — "that may or may not have a guest cameo." It's unclear WHO will be that big cameo. Is it a brand new character or a returning family member that hasn't appeared in some time?

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher.



The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Universal Pictures will release Fast X on May 19.