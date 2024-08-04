Fast X Part 2: Tyrese Gibson Reveals He Still Hasn’t Seen a Script

When Fast X was released last year, the movie ended on a major cliffhanger, so fans have been eager for Fast X: Part 2. Last April, it was announced that Fast X director Louis Leterrier would be returning for the eleventh installment, but the project was put on hold amidst the WGA and SAG strikes. The most recent update about the film came from franchise star Vin Diesel who teased that some of the franchise’s cars would be returning. In April, Tyrese Gibson shared that the movie will likely go into production in 2025, and he recently gave a new update while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I haven’t read a script yet. I’ve talked to the director, I’m constantly in touch with Vin Diesel and they do really well at keeping this franchise afloat and the moment that I get the call, I’m going to show up and try and do my job and hope that they’re still happy with what I bring to the table,” Gibson shared.

Vin Diesel Pays Tribute To Tyrese:

Tyrese and Roman and Vin Diesel as Dom in the Fast Saga.

The Fast and the Furious hit theaters in 2001 and 2 Fast 2 Furious followed in 2003. The sequel saw the return of Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, but Vin Diesel decided not to return as Dominic Torretto. Instead, the sequel saw Walker teaming up with Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce. Years later, in 2011, Diesel and Tyrese appeared in their first movie of the franchise together, Fast Five. Both actors have appeared in all of the main Fast movies. In honor of their collaborations, Diesel took to Instagram last year to share a tribute to his co-star.

“f you told me back in 2010, when we first worked together… that in 2023 we would be standing on the shores of Turks and Caicos discussing all of the countries we are about to tour for the release of the Finale. wow. Surreal. 🙏🏽 #Brotherhood #FastX,” Diesel wrote. Tyrese replied, “We were all ones children on the playground as we would look to the left and the right sandboxes play areas basketball, tetherball the innocence of looking around and feeling like so many options of friends…. And as you get older, you specifically realize the difference between quantity versus QUALITY! If you would be so lucky to have one brother, that brother would be Vin Diesel humbled, grateful, and appreciative for you showing up, celebrating my birthday and going to visit my mother’s final resting place with me. Iron sharpens iron and our conversations, laughter vibes, talking about things that most people wouldn’t understand even if we tried to explain it…. I’m a better man after these three days and I got my brother to thank…. It’s been said that it’s not lonely at the top if you have somebody else to get there…:: #FastX global dance, and beyond…. Here we gooooo!!!!!!!!!”

Stay tuned for more updates about Fast X: Part 2.