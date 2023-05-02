Fast X Open Road Trailer Teases Dom and Letty's Ultimate Fight

Fast X has dropped another trailer (of sorts), which you can check out below! Titled "Open Road," this new look at the tenth movie in The Fast Saga takes a much more dramatic slant on the film. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Letty Ortiz's (Michelle Rodriguez) street racer love story is, by now, one of the most iconic 'ships in pop culture – which is kind of why this new trailer gives us the ominous feeling that it could be coming to an end?

As the caption for the video reads: "Ride or die, remember?" The words shared between Dom and Letty suddenly seem like they could become very real in this film. Jason Momoa's new villain character Dante Reyes (son of Fast Five's Hernan Reyes) has pledged to make Dom feel a loss in his family the same Dante had to; taking away Letty and/or Lil' Brian would certainly accomplish that.

What is Fast X About?

Synopsis: The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever. In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance.

Fast X Cast & Crew Explained

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar® winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto. Fast X is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The executive producers are Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis and Mark Bomback.

Fast X will be in theaters on May 19th.