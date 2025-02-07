Fall in Love With Horror This February

While October is usually the month associated with horror, February 2025 is setting up to be the perfect time to fall in love with horror. Companion, a horror film with a twisted love story, closed out the first month of the year strong, with critics adoring the film on Rotten Tomatoes at 94%, and audiences feeling about the same at 90%. That opening weekend also bodes well for the film’s financial success, meeting box-office expectations (via Fangoria). Hopefully, Companion continues to be a success into February, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner, as this film is the perfect date night for horror fans; however, it is far from the only option this year.

In fact, two of the most anticipated horror movies of the year release in February, and both have received positive reception based on their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. That, on top of one of the most talked about horror television series returning this Valentine’s Day, means February is the perfect month to fall in love with horror.

From film to TV, February will have a new horror title hitting screens at least once every week. Right after Companion’s opening week, Heart Eyes had its theatrical release on February 7th, and it’s already winning over critics with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook’s own Evan Valentine even called it a “fun slasher movie” and “a heart-popping holiday horror.” No couple is safe this Valentine’s Day, as the titular slasher is on the hunt to kill lovers this holiday, and Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding’s on-screen couple appear to be his latest target.

Between Heart Eyes and Companion, couples have two on-brand date night movies to indulge in that also scratch that horror itch. Although Companion is more thriller than scary, it still is a strong horror movie with Sophie Thatcher’s demanding, power-house performance, quick wit and tight script, and excellent use of the genre to make a poignant commentary about gender, relationships, and greed.

Couples Can Cozy Up This Valentine’s for the Return of One of 2025’s Most Anticipated Shows

The horror keeps on coming, with Valentine’s Day itself welcoming back Yellowjackets, one of the most anticipated series of the year. Since its first season, there has been plenty of buzz around this series, and rightfully so. Yellowjackets is about a girl’s high school soccer team that survives a plane crash, but they are then stranded in the dangerous, mysterious wilderness, which may or may not have connections to the supernatural. As a result, these young women do some unthinkable deeds in order to survive, but they may be enjoying it more than they intend to.

That premise alone would make for a compelling TV show, but Yellowjackets takes this a step further by cutting between the girls’ time in the woods and their current lives as adults. Now middle-aged women, the remaining Yellowjackets must deal with the sins of the past otherwise their deadly secret to survival could ruin everything they’ve made for themselves after their time in the woods. With a premise full of plenty of mystery, as well as one of the best TV ensembles from the past few years, it’s thrilling to get another season this February.

February Ends With a New Stephen King Adaptation

The last week of February will hopefully end on a high note for most horror fans with The Monkey. Already at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes several weeks before its February 21st, debut in theaters, The Monkey is about two twin brothers trying to ditch their father’s old monkey toy once they realize a string of strange deaths may be connected to it. Unfortunately, this puts strain on their relationship over the years. To make matters worse, the titular monkey is back with plenty more bloody and extreme deaths.

This is adapting the Stephen King short story of the same name, which alone would get many horror fans excited for this film. Pair that with the director, Osgood Perkins, and it’s become one of the most anticipated horror films of the year. While he has a handful of directing credits, Perkins made a splash in the horror world with last year’s Longlegs starring Nicolas Cage. The serial killer film had an immense amount of hype around it, and history seems to be repeating itself with The Monkey; although, this appears to be a more over-the-top horror venture for the rising director. That, accompanied with how the marketing for The Monkey hammers home how bloody and violent this movie is, has certainly become one of the most talked about horror films of 2025. If it sticks the landing, this could become one of the best Februarys for horror fans.