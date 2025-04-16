Will Final Destination Bloodlines Answer This 25-Year-Old Franchise Mystery?

Final Destination is gearing up to return next month with a new entry in the nearly three decade old franchise, and there’s a good chance that Final Destination Bloodlines could end up answering one of the big questions that has yet to be answered after all these years. Final Destination first began many years ago with the idea of a young kid having a strange premonition of a plane crash that would kill him and all of his friends. After panicking and being forced off the plane, he finds that this premonition was actually the real deal as the plane indeed go down soon after.

Final Destination then kicked off years worth of protagonists having the same kind of premonitions, escaping death, and then being hunted down by death itself in the films that followed. But for every film that has been released that showcase different kinds of protagonists with different kinds of premonitions, it’s never really been explained why someone will get a premonition in the first place. For all of death’s plans seen through the films, it’s remained one of the elements that has been seemingly random all this time.

How Do People Predict Death in Final Destination?

In the first Final Destination film, Alex Browning (Devon Sawa) suddenly has a dream where he foresees his death. It becomes a huge crux of the film from then on as the premonitions are no longer as clear as that very first one. He needed to keep a close eye out for clues of a potential attack from death, and it was through this that he was able to figure out that there was a grander plan for their deaths in the works. This idea was then elaborated on further in its direct sequel, Final Destination 2, that came out two years later with the return of Ali Larter’s Clear Rivers.

It’s explained through Clear that not only was Alex able to figure out death’s plan through his premonitions, but everyone would be able to tap into that kind of power as long as they kept an eye out for strange happenings or visual cues. This leads to some of the characters even predicting another death before it happens (with the “man with hooks” being the most prominent example of this idea), but are unable to stop it in time. Yet, they are far from being as elaborate of premonitions as seen by the main protagonist of the film, Kimberly Corman (A.J. Cook), who is depicted as seeing full blasts into the future.

Kimberly and Alex’s premonitions are nowhere near the same, and that distance between them only increases as the franchise continues. Future film protagonists can also end up seeing into the future to varying degrees, with Final Destination 3‘s Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) probably having the strongest level of this future sight as she foresees two mass casualty accidents (and unfortunately cannot survive the second of these events). But as the films evolve their ideas and the gruesome deaths therein, the ability to see into the future doesn’t really have a connection between each of the films.

Will Final Destination Bloodlines Have an Explanation for This Power?

This could all change with Final Destination Bloodlines, however, as it evolves the original idea in a rather unique way. Proposing that death’s plan to eliminate those who dodge their originally scheduled deaths also includes their potential future children and anyone who lived a life they shouldn’t have, this means there would be a greater scale of those included in these plans. This could also means a greater scale of the ability to combat it as well. Rather than being paranoid of all the different ways they could die, instead we could finally see more of the psychic abilities in full use.

If the family members of a previous survivor are set to die, then perhaps the ability to fight it can be transferred to future family members as well. The franchise has never completely had a full explanation for how the film’s protagonists got the ability to see their future deaths, nor have any of the main protagonists had a direct connection to one another. They might be adjacent or aware of one of the others (like Final Destination 5‘s Sam seeing Alex getting off the plane that started it all), but Final Destination Bloodlines teases that the main survivor we’ll follow, Kaitlyn Santa Juana’s Stefani, is directly related to a previous psychic survivor.

There’s no better opportunity than this to explain how someone gets that psychic power to foresee death. If everything else about Final Destination can be explained through a meticulous plan that always comes to completion, this is still the one random variable that has yet to be fully explored. There has been so much care placed in every other facet of this franchise it does seem odd that this remains one mystery yet to be solved after all this time.