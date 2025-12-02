First Avatar: Fire and Ash Reactions Praise “Breathtaking” Spectacle (but There’s One Problem)

There have been plenty of big movies to hit theaters this year, and the biggest of all has been saved for last. James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the director’s massively successful Avatar franchise, is gearing up for its release later this month. It’s positioned as the big studio tentpole of the holiday season and has a very realistic shot to become the highest-grossing title of 2025 by the time its run is done. Though Cameron is keeping a modest attitude about Avatar‘s future and box office prospects, it’s all but a given Fire and Ash will be commercially successful. The bigger question is whether or not the film is of high quality.

With a little over two weeks remaining until its theatrical premiere, Avatar: Fire and Ash has screened for critics. The first reactions have started to pop up on social media. Unsurprisingly, everyone is praising the film’s astonishing visual effects and action set pieces, as Cameron has once again crafted a visually stunning movie that demands to be seen on the biggest of screens. However, there’s one common critique: Fire and Ash can feel long at times, and after three installments, the Avatar franchise is struggling to bring much new to the table. Check out a sampling of reactions below:

Saw #AvatarFireAndAsh last night – and am pretty underwhelmed this round. The visuals are, as always, absolutely incredible – and I'm still invested in the Sully family story. But a LOT of Fire and Ash feels like a rehash of The Way of Water (including a weirdly identical Act 3). pic.twitter.com/hA1U7JYE05 — Ben Kendrick (@benkendrick) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh: 3 films in, James Cameron still has the sauce, making the epic spectacular feel emotionally impactful. A glorious saga. Bold, brilliant & awesome in every way, this is what movie theaters were built for. Payakan is still my fave, but Varang is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/zs1BjCTYmZ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh is so wildly, unfathomably epic, ambitious, and audacious in every single way, you can't help but forgive that it has some noticeable flaws.



It grabs you and sweeps you up in this snowball of emotion, action, and spectacle as only James Cameron can deliver. pic.twitter.com/iLLDSskFEG — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh is an overwhelming and exhausting amount of movie that may test the patience of its audience, but the cinematic wow factor is still undeniable. Breathtaking, explosive sequences that remind you nobody does blockbuster filmmaking better. pic.twitter.com/VgZo6KIMhi — Jakob Kolness (@JakobKolness) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireAndAsh James Cameron once again deliver a remarkable visual feast. The fire tribe are a scene stealing presence. Oona Chaplin’s dynamic w/ Quaritch was a highlight. I will say Way of Water spoiled us w/ SO MUCH new stuff this one feels slightly repetitive w/ little new pic.twitter.com/9O4JQ9DKN5 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireandAsh isn't better or worse than the previous 2. Visually stunning w/ big sweeping emotions, & a massive 3rd act that's satisfying.



But also a story which feels familiar.



If you liked the first 2, you’ll like it.

If you’re skeptical, this won’t change your mind. pic.twitter.com/IKaMkglFlU — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) December 2, 2025

While it struggles to juggle all its characters & feels repetitious, #AvatarFireAndAsh is strongest when it’s interrogating faith in the face of grief. I adored it whenever it’s focused on the conflict with the Ash People. Goes w/out saying it’s visually superb. pic.twitter.com/NMBbfKCgJd — adam patla (@apat10) December 2, 2025

#AvatarFireandAsh is a great time! Visually stunning, action packed, and filled with tons of excellent character development. It feels more The Way of Water 2.0 than “Fire and Ash” and has a lot of story to balance, but I walked away with a smile. Full review on 12/16! #Avatar pic.twitter.com/6nJT3kxSbr — Anthony A. Perez (@TheAAPerez) December 2, 2025

Can Avatar: Fire and Ash Be a Best Picture Contender?

In addition to dominating the box office charts, the Avatar films have also found success on the awards circuit. The first two movies in the series were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, so Fire and Ash has been a popular pick for a nod as people make their predictions for this year’s Academy Awards. Cameron is one of the industry’s most respected auteurs and a champion of the theatrical experience. That pedigree, combined with Fire and Ash presumed to have a strong showing in the technical categories, means it could garner enough support to find a spot in the Best Picture field.

Something to keep in mind, however, is that Avatar: The Way of Water was not as big of a factor in the Oscar race as its 2009 predecessor. Whereas the original Avatar had a genuine chance of winning and also scored a Best Director nomination, The Way of Water only netted four nominations, with its lone win being Best Visual Effects. Similar to what happened with Dune: Part Two a year ago, Oscar voters weren’t as enamored with the Avatar sequel, so it will be interesting to see how Fire and Ash fares beyond the technical categories. It’s all but a lock to win Best Visual Effects, but things are murky beyond that.

One thing working against Fire and Ash is that the novelty might have worn off by now. The first Avatar was an unprecedented theatrical experience and The Way of Water benefitted from arriving after an extended gap. Though Fire and Ash aims to expand Avatar lore by introducing new Na’vi tribes (like the villainous Ash People), it seems to be more of the same for the most part. Even these positive reactions use words like “repetitive” to describe the film, meaning word of mouth may not be as enthusiastic as it was for previous installments. Of course, critics don’t vote for the Oscars, so industry professionals could have a very different opinion about Fire and Ash.

Perhaps the reactions to Fire and Ash will have some influence on when Cameron decides to make Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. Both of those films have been dated for 2029 and 2031, respectively, but Cameron has hinted he could take a break and delay the fourth movie, taking the time to devise a more efficient process behind the scenes. If general audiences echo some of the sentiments critics have about Fire and Ash and traces of franchise fatigue start settling in, Cameron could opt to put Avatar 4 on the back burner for a bit so he can retool the story, ensuring it delivers something new that will excite viewers.

