First Look at Iconic Street Fighter Character Teases Games-Accurate Look For Cody Rhodes

The live-action Street Fighter movie is slowly taking shape, and in the case of Guile, that shape is a broad flat-top hairstyle. Guile will be played by WWE star Cody Rhodes in the upcoming live-action movie, and this week, the first image of him in costume circulated online. Sadly, it’s not a clear view of the character, but it’s enough to see that his appearance will be faithful to the video games and other media we’ve seen before. It shows one side of Rhodes’ body including boots, camouflage cargo pants, and a black jacket, but his shadow on the pavement is the real revelation. It includes a perfect silhouette of Guile’s outlandish hairstyle.

The photo was first posted by Andrew Schulz, the comedian and actor playing Dan Hibiki in Street Fighter. It was on Schulz’s Instagram Story, and would have disappeared after one day if fans hadn’t quickly taken screenshots to scrutinize for more details. At the very least, the image tells us that Rhodes and Schulz are together and in costume, which means they may be on set already. The movie is expected to film throughout this fall in Sydney, Australia.

First tease of Cody Rhodes as Guile in the live-action ‘STREET FIGHTER’ movie. pic.twitter.com/sDCrAqA4mv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 18, 2025

Rhodes has a lot to live up to in this role, as Guile was the main focus of the live-action Street Fighter movie back in 1994. He was played by action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme, whose performance is still remembered fondly by many fans to this day. However, that may make Rhodes the perfect choice for this role, as he will undoubtedly play it differently from Van Damme.

The biggest news about the live-action Street Fighter movie has been its massive A-list cast, which has taken shape over the last four months or so. In addition to Rhodes and Schulz, we now know that Andrew Koji will play Ryu, Noah Centineo will play Ken, Jason Momoa will play Blanka, Roman Reigns will play Akuma, Orville Peck will play Vega, and Eric André will play the Windbag announcer. Meanwhile, Callina Liang will play Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian will play M. Bison, Vidyut Jammwal will play Dhalsim, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will play Balrog, and Hirooki Goto is in talks to play E. Honda.

The movie will be written by Dalan Musson and directed by Kitao Sakurai, and so far, there’s no telling when it may be released. Street Fighter was originally scheduled for March of 2026, but it has since been removed from the schedule entirely by Sony Pictures Releasing and Legendary Entertainment.

Street Fighter is expected to film this fall, but there’s no word on when it might premiere. What do you think of this eclectic cast? Let us know in the comments below.