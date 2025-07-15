New Street Fighter Movie Adds Indian Action Star Vidyut Jammwal in the Perfect Role

The Street Fighter movie continues to turn heads with its cast, and the newest addition to the film brings another iconic character to the roster. The most recent additions to the project have drawn from the world of wrestling, as WWE’s Cody Rhodes and New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hirooki Goto both joined the cast as key franchise characters over the past two weeks. Now the film has switched gears a bit and added action star Vidyut Jammwal (Commando) to the project, and he will be bringing a Street Fighter 2 mainstay to life in the anticipated project.

A report from Deadline revealed that Jammwal is joining the film in the role of Dhalsim, adding yet another classic character to the movie’s impressive roster. This will be Jammwal’s Hollywood debut, and according to sources, Jammwal has been very deliberate in which project will serve as his introduction to the United States market.

Now we know that Street Fighter will serve as that US debut, but Jammwal has already amassed quite the following and resume internationally. Jammwal has starred in the Commando franchise (which includes Commando, Commando 2, and Commando 3) as well as Khuda Haafiz and Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, though he’s also starred in IB 71, Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa, and Sanak over the past few years.

As for the character he’s bringing to life on the screen, Dhalsim has been a favorite for quite some time thanks to his unique skillset. Dhalsim has always given opposing players issues thanks to his long reach (courtesy of his stretching arms and legs) as well as his powerful ability to breathe fire when someone manages to get in close. How that will be brought to life on screen remains to be seen, but with the way this roster is shaking out, it really looks like we could get a multitude of these over-the-top abilities on the big screen in all their chaotic and bigger-than-life glory.

With the recent additions in the mix, the full cast includes Callina Liang (Chun-Li), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Curtis 50 Cent Jackson (Balrog), Roman Reigns (Akuma), David Dastmalchian (M. Bison), Orville Peck (Vega), Andrew Schulz (Dan), Eric Andre (Announcer), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, and now Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim.

There are only a few characters left from that classic group that have yet to be cast in the film, and the two with the highest probability of being included at this point are Sagat and Cammy. That said, there are a host of other characters that could be brought in if the movie does well at the box office. A few that come to mind are Sakura, Juri, Dee Jay, Crimson Viper, El Fuerte, R. Mika, Ibuki, and Rose, though that is just the tip of the iceberg as far as possible roster additions for sequels.

What do you think of the film's cast so far, and is there someone you hope to see make the Final Cut?