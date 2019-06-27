First Space Jam 2 Footage and Photos Leak

Fans finally are getting their first look at the long-awaited sequel to Space Jam, this time uniting the Looney Tunes with the biggest names on current rosters in the NBA. LeBron James is leading the charge this time, taking over from Michael Jordan for Space Jam 2, but he’ll get some backup from some of his teammates and rivals in the sport of basketball.

New photos from TMZ reveal production at a basketball court which seem to show an All-Star game with NBA and WNBA players. Golden State Warriors swingman Klay Thompson was on the set, though he was hobbling on crutches after suffering a torn ACL in the Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Other players spotted on the court include Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis, as well as a few people unidentifiable from TMZ’s clip. You can watch it in the video player above.

An interesting side note is the fact that LeBron is wearing the number 6 on his jersey, because he typically has worn 23 in his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He briefly wore 6 during his championship-winning stint on the Miami Heat.

LeBron revealed that his new teammate Anthony Davis will instead wear 23 when he joins the Lakers, meaning LeBron might go back to 6 based on this set video.

LeBron himself confirmed filming was underway on Space Jam 2 just this week with a post on social media.

“Man this really just hit me!” James wrote on Twitter. “I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS.”

The NBA Superstar previously spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about his collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures, teasing that it stretches beyond his work on Space Jam 2.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” LeBron previously told THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 is currently scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021.