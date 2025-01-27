Five Nights at Freddy’s Fans Need to Watch This Nic Cage Movie (And It’s Streaming Free)

The wait for the highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel may seem long, but there’s another movie that may help hold fans over in the meantime. Blumhouse has been working at a second feature film based on the iconic video game franchise, which is set to hit theaters later this year. Until that time comes, it might be worth it for fans of the Freddy’s universe to check out an eerily similar movie about possessed animatronics, this one starring none other than Nicolas Cage.

Willy’s Wonderland is the name of the movie, and you might be surprised to learn just how much it has in common with Five Nights at Freddy’s. The film stars Cage as a drifter who takes a job as a janitor at a defunct amusement park. Eventually, the animatronics at the park come to life and the new janitor has to fight his way out if he wants to survive.

There’s no way Willy’s Wonderland isn’t at least loosely based on the Five Nights at Freddy’s video games, but the low budget film did manage to make it to release before Blumhouse’s movie adaptation.

If you’re a fan of the Freddy’s movie and want to check out Willy’s Wonderland, there might not be a better time to do so. Right now, Willy’s Wonderland is actually streaming completely free on Tubi. That means you can watch the movie in its entirety without paying a dime, but you will have to sit through a couple of ad-breaks.

Unfortunately for Willy’s Wonderland, it’s not going to have the same kind of big screen life as Five Nights at Freddy’s. While neither movie received great reviews, Five Nights at Freddy’s was a huge success in theaters, while Willy’s Wonderland barely got a theatrical release due to the pandemic.

