Flashdance Singer Irene Cara Dies At 63

Irene Cara, the singer of Flashdance's iconic theme has died at the age of 63. The actress also had massive roles in FAME. Younger viewers might not be aware that Cara won an Academy Award for Best Original Song with "Flashdance… What a Feeling" back in 1983. She sung that song and "Fame" from the beloved movie earlier. Humorously, director Alan Rudolph was scared that she might not have the chops to sing these numbers. But, Michael Gore, the composer on FAME, quickly called once they had some studio sessions to clarify that they had hit the jackpot. Cara had been working on her craft since childhood. There were multiple appearances on TV and theater before her big break in these movies. Needless to say, fans were shocked by the news today. On Twitter, her representation had to deliver the news and a statement. Read everything they wrote down here.

Her publicist wrote, "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM"

In the actual letter, there was all the information known at this time. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

"Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," the statement continued. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date. Judith A. Moose, President JM Media Group. Publicist to Irene Cara."

Director Alan Parker shared his initial thoughts about the actress on his blog."I was originally interested in Irene Cara for her frail but pretty looks and her acting (she had been in Roots II). Although she had done some back-up singing and, outside of some a cappella stuff in my office, I wasn't entirely convinced about her and so I asked Michael Gore to work with her in the studio," he began. "Afterwards, he phoned me with a simple message, 'Boy, has she got the chops.' Like me he was pleasantly surprised how good she was — her great voice was almost a bonus as we had prepared to work with a lot less. It's fair to say that the character Coco's unbridled ambition in our story, closely mirrored Irene's in real life. In fact the eight main characters all resemble the characters they play — although I'm sure all of them would all be loath to admit it."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Cara's family and friends at this time.