FNAF 2 Star Says Writers “Really Listened to the Fans” After Original Movie Backlash [Exclusive]

The anticipation for the Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has reached a fever pitch as the franchise prepares to jump from the big screen directly into our living rooms. With the film set to arrive on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on December 23, fans are eager to see if the sequel can capture the lightning-in-a-bottle success of the video game soure material while addressing the feedback from the community that came after the first film. While Five Nights at Freddy’s was a box office juggernaut in 2023, some die-hard followers of Scott Cawthon’s lore felt the PG-13 horror lacked the intensity and mechanical terror felt in while playing the games. Enter McKenna Grace, the newest star to join the animatronic-fueled chaos.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Grace reveals that the creative team took those criticisms to heart. According to the star, the sequel isn’t just a continuation—it’s a direct response to the community’s cry for a scarier, more authentic dive into the haunted halls of Freddy Fazbear’s.

The Production Team Prioritized Fan Feedback to Make the Sequel Bigger and Better

During our exclusive interview with McKenna Grace, the seasoned actress explained that her connection to the project goes far beyond signing on for a role. Growing up with the games, she developed a personal love for the horror that defined the 2014 sequel. “As a fan, my favorite animatronic was always Mangle growing up,” Grace told ComicBook. “So getting to see Mangle in the flesh was very cool. So if you’re Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 game fan, then you get to see all those animatronics in this one. So that’s very fun for me getting to see those come to life.” The focus on mantiaing the original game’s integrity Grace describes is a major shift from the first movie, which some felt took too many liberties with the established timeline.

She further elaborated on how the production addressed specific fan complaints, particularly when it came to capturing the sheer terror of the game series. Rather than playing it safe, the creative team leaned into the “gruesome” elements that the community felt were missing from the previous installment. Grace revealed that Five Night’s a Freddy’s 2 is notably bloodier with significantly more jump scares that made the original games a viral sensation.

“[The production team] really listened to the fans. The fans wanted it more gruesome. The fans wanted it a bit bloodier. They made it a bit bloodier,” Grace said. “The fans wanted it scarier. They have a lot more jump scares in this one. So they really listened to the fans. I think, if you were a fan of the first film and you had any likes or criticisms or say on the first one, I think that they really listened on this second film.”

Even as a lead in the sequel, Grace tried to maintain the perspective of a moviegoer watching the lore unfold before her own eyes. She stated that she watched the project objectively, as if she were still just a fan in the theater, and found herself adoring the results. One of the biggest highlights she teased was the appearance of the “Withers,” the dilapidated and terrifying versions of the classic animatronics that are one of the game’s most iconic threats.

“Fans will love to see the Withers on screen,” she noted excitedly. “The Withers look crazy in that whole sequence with them. It’s really, really fun to watch.” Grace emphasized that the practical effects work for these characters is a massive step up from anything seen in the first film, thanks to the work of the classic and iconic Jim Henson Company. This dedication to the source material suggests that the franchise is moving in a direction that honors its indie roots while embracing its massive cinematic scale. As the film prepares for its digital debut, it seems clear that FNAF 2 is aiming to be the definitive adaptation fans have wanted.

FNAF 2 will be available on December 23 on digital platforms to watch at home with all-new bonus content. The film will also be available on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 17, 2026

