Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For's Jessica Alba Featured On New EW Cover

The cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly features Sin City: A Dame to Kill For star Jessica Alba. In A Dame to Kill For, Alba reprises her role from the original Sin City as Nancy Callahan, a lasso-swinging stripper. Alba says that Nancy has shed some of her innocence from the last film. "She was more naive in the first film. Ignorance was bliss," Alba says. "In this one there's no bliss and no ignorance. I wanted her to transition from being a victim to being someone who's in control of her own story." In Sin City: A Dame to Kill For – and adaptation of multiple storylines from Frank Miller's comic books series, plus some new tales - the town's most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants. Sin City: A Dame to Kill For comes to theaters August 22.