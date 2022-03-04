Free Guy 2: Ryan Reynolds Sequel Gets Promising Update

Ryan Reynolds has a new movie coming out this month, The Adam Project, and it’s the actor’s latest project with director Shawn Levy. Last year, the duo made Free Guy together, which ended up being a surprise hit. In fact, the movie was just nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Visual Effects,” going up against Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time To Die, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Free Guy became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time and there was already talk of making a sequel soon after it was released. The movie was originally a 20th Century Fox production but it got shuffled to Disney when the companies merged, which led to a lot of fun Disney-themed easter eggs. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell gave a promising update about Free Guy 2.

“There are movies like Avatar, Planet of the Apes, and now Free Guy that have well-established theatrical precedence for a wide audience,” Asbell explained. “We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming. We’re going to be pretty busy.” When asked about the status of Free Guy 2, he replied, “We’re awaiting a script that is days away. It’s a fantastic story.”

Levy previously told ComicBook.com that the movie’s success largely came from Reynolds being able to serve as the “engine” that’d make the entire machine move.

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you’re lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy said. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the ’50s or ’60s, Ryan sometimes will go, ‘Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?’ And what I’ve learned with Ryan is don’t say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it’s going to be amazing, and it’s going to make it into the movie.”

Free Guy is now streaming on Disney+. The Adam Project hits Netflix on March 11th.