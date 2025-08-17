7 Great HBO Max Mystery Shows to Binge Right Now

TV lovers looking to binge a captivating mystery show have so many great options on HBO Max. In the 15 years since its launch as HBO Go, the streaming platform has amassed an impressive library of TV series. Legendary titles such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire have paved the way for more recent successes like Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. HBO Max’s catalog is also brimming with some of the mystery genre’s best shows. From gripping detective stories to tense murder mysteries, there exists a plethora of entertaining and award-winning series for fans to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max subscribers need to add these amazing mystery series to their watchlist now.

1) Mare of Easttown

image courtesy of hbo

Mare of Easttown is arguably the crown jewel of HBO original mystery shows. Set in a small Pennsylvania town, the limited series revolves around detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), who endures personal and professional challenges when the murder of a teenage girl shakes the community. A winner of four Emmys, Mare of Easttown features incredible acting performances by Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson while telling a riveting mystery with tons of twists and turns. Viewers will find themselves guessing the killer’s identity again and again before Mare of Easttown‘s astonishing final episode. There aren’t many other shows that have pulled off a murder mystery this well, and viewers won’t have a hard time binging it.

2) Sharp Objects

image courtesy of hbo

Patience is key when watching the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, but the payoff is well worth it. Based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name, Sharp Objects centers on Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), a struggling reporter who investigates the murders of two girls in her hometown. As the mystery unfolds, Camille confronts her history of self harm and addiction, as well as her complicated relationship with her mother. Sharp Objects‘ plot is never quite what it seems, and the show concludes its intriguing buildup with a shocking reveal. Adams superbly portrays a complicated character whose past and present turmoils thrillingly collide. Those who love a satisfying slow burn will have a blast binging Sharp Objects and will forever be changed by its ending.

3) The Outsider

image courtesy of hbo

HBO’s The Outsider adapts Stephen King’s novel with an excellent screenplay and an first-rate cast. In the 10-episode limited series, detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) investigates the gruesome murder of a young boy. Ralph believes he has found the killer, but the emergence of new evidence suggests something supernatural and far more sinister is responsible. An engrossing mystery from start to finish, The Outsider takes audiences on a wild ride with its unpredictable story. Mendelsohn’s commanding lead performance is complemented by Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, and many more. The series’ palpable suspense and well-developed characters make it an incredibly easy binge, and the final episodes contain plenty of surprises and thrills.

4) Big Little Lies

image courtesy of hbo

Big Little Lies boasts one of the best casts of any HBO show, and its murder mystery tale impresses just as much. Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same title, the series’ two seasons fixate on five Monterey, California women who find themselves at the center of a homicide investigation. Big Little Lies Season 1 takes viewers back in time before the murder, unearthing all of its characters’ secrets and interpersonal drama. Season 2 then centers on the fallout and legal proceedings while leaving the door open for a potential third season. Big Little Lies might not have the tension and eeriness of the typical murder mystery, however its compelling, character-driven narrative produces an array of engrossing plot threads. Moreover, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zöe Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern are fantastic. Big Little Lies makes for an extraordinary binge, so HBO Max subscribers should start watching as soon as possible.

5) True Detective

image courtesy of hbo

True Detective delivers four seasons of traditional self-contained murder mystery tales, and they are all great to binge. Set in different time periods and locations across the United States, each season of True Detective introduces a new mystery and set of characters. Murders, kidnappings, and other grisly crimes lie at the center of the series, which generates some truly unsettling atmospheres and intense moments. True Detective doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary with the mystery genre, but its classic approach is near-perfectly executed. Layered characters and plots that keep viewers guessing until the season finale are trademarks of True Detective, cementing the HBO Max show as a must-watch mystery.

6) The Investigation

image courtesy of hbo

Not all HBO Max subscribers have heard of The Investigation, but it’s a series everyone needs to see. The Danish miniseries bases its story on the real-life investigation of the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist. Those unfamiliar with the true story will be gripped by The Investigation, which depicts its events with great attention to detail and treats its subject material with the seriousness it warrants. The Investigation isn’t the most exhilarating crime show, though its well-paced deep dive into the criminal case will leave a strong impression on viewers. Furthermore, Søren Malling’s performance as Chief Inspector Jens Møller, along with The Investigation‘s outstanding supporting cast, nicely elevate the series.

7) The Alienist

image courtesy of hbo

The Alienist additionally figures among the most underrated mystery shows on HBO Max. Spanning two seasons, the series takes inspiration from Caleb Carr’s novel of the same name. The Alienist takes place in the late-1800s and chronicles a succession of brutal murders in New York City, which a criminal psychiatrist and a newspaper illustrator must investigate. Functioning soundly as an engaging mystery and an immersive period piece, The Alienist paints a complex portrait of justice and corruption true to the time period and setting. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning prove a terrific lead trio in this suspenseful mystery, as their fascinating characters encounter a number of unpredictable obstacles during the case. Fans of binge-worthy crime shows will thoroughly enjoy The Alienist thanks to its brilliant cast, well-written characters, and intricate mystery.

All of these titles are available to stream on HBO Max.