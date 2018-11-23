‘Frosty The Snowman’ Airs Tonight

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit tonight, it’s hard to do any better than a re-watch of the classic animated film Frosty the Snowman.

The classic holiday film will be airing tonight on CBS at 8:00 pm, but if you want to continue his adventures you can stay tuned at 8:30 pm for an airing of Frosty Returns. Granted, it isn’t as beloved as the original (and isn’t a true sequel either), but you’ll probably get some enjoyment out of it regardless.

For those unfamiliar with the movie, it follows several children who end up discovering a magical top hat that brings the snow to life as Frosty the Snowman. The kids quickly grow to adore him, but a rather talentless magician attempts to grab the hat for himself and destroy Frosty in the process.

Frosty the Snowman originally aired in 1969 and stars the talents of Jimmy Durante as the narrator and singer of that oh so catchy theme. Billy De Wolfe stars as Professor Hinkle and The Magician, while Jackie Vernon voices Frosty himself. Paul Frees voices Santa Claus, a traffic cop, and more while June Foray voices the teacher, Karen, and others. You can check out the official description below.

“Do you remember when…the children made a snowman in the schoolyard on Christmas Eve and named him Frosty? Karen placed a top hat on his head and everyone’s favorite snowman magically came to life? Look at Frosty go!”

The film, alongside other Christmas classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and The Year Without a Santa Claus, are all staples every holiday season, and Frosty, in particular, has aired every year since the film originally debuted in 1969. It was also Jimmy Durante’s final film performance, as he passed away in 1980 (via MeTV).

You can actually grab several of those Christmas classic movies in one place with the Christmas Classics Blu-ray, and the official description can be found below.

