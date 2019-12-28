Frozen 2 Has Already Passed the First Film at the Box Office

Frozen 2 was definitely worth the wait, and not just for audiences, but for the studio as well. After the immense success of the original Frozen in 2013, fans wondered if the long-awaited sequel could deliver the same sort of performance at the box office, and it has pretty much shattered any naysayer’s prediction. For comparison, the original Frozen made $400.7 million domestically over its entire run, and in its sixth week at the box office, Frozen 2 has now surpassed that number and pulled in $404 million domestically. It’s only been six weeks and it’s already made more than the original did during its lengthy run, and that will soon go for its worldwide total as well (via Collider).

Frozen pulled in $873 million in international box office total, and in six weeks Frozen 2 is already at $757 million. It’s set to leave that original number in the dust sooner than later, and worldwide it has pulled in a total of $1.16 billion. That will soon eclipse the original’s total of $1.27 billion, and when it does it will take the 15th spot on the worldwide all-time list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That $4004 domestic total is already enough to make it the 7th highest-grossing animated film of all time, and it is likely to pass other Disney classics like Toy Story 3 ($415 million) and The Lion King ($422 million) before all is said and done.

It will also soon pass films like the original Spider-Man, Iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War, and Wonder Woman, and it will be interesting to see how far it can climb.

On the all-time front, Frozen 2 currently ranks 20th, and will next go to move past movies like Iron Man 3, The Fate of the Furious, Incredibles 2, Beauty and the Beast, and of course the original Frozen.

Looks like Disney knocked it out of the park with Frozen 2, and we can’t wait to see how far the film can climb.

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.

What did you think of Frozen 2? Let us know in the comments, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Disney and Frozen!