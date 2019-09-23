New Frozen 2 Images Released

The newest trailer for Walt Disney Animation’s highly-anticipated Frozen 2 arrived on Monday morning to kick off the first official day of fall. As fans had hoped, the trailer finally brought with it some details regarding the plot of Frozen 2, which has largely been kept under wraps to this point. The long and short of it is this: A dangerous magical force is moving in on Arendelle, causing Anna and Elsa to journey into the secretive Enchanted Forest in search of answers. Along the way, they meet an entire group of characters that have been living inside the forest, cut off from the rest of the kingdom.

Along with the new Frozen 2 trailer, Disney released a few official images from the highly-anticipated sequel. A couple of these images focus on introducing new characters to the franchise, like Yelana, Honeymaren, Ryder, and Bruni. There is also some attention given to King Agnarr, Anna and Elsa’s father that disappeared when they were young girls (as seen in the first movie).

Despite being gone for more than a decade, it looks like King Agnarr’s story will play a significant part in Frozen 2, as some special attention is being paid to his relationship with his daughters as well as the difficult past of the Enchanted Forest.

You can take a look at all of the brand new Frozen 2 images below, along with the film’s official poster!

Into the Enchanted Forest

New Characters

Bruni the Salamander

King Agnarr

Poster