‘Frozen 2’ Release Date Moved Up by Disney

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the return of Disney’s Frozen to theaters, your wait actually just got a little bit shorter. Disney is moving up the Frozen 2 release date.

According to a new report from Variety, Disney has moved Frozen 2 up by a week. The film will now hit theaters on November 22, 2019. It was previously slated for November 27th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frozen quickly became a worldwide phenomenon after it was released in 2013, and all of the film’s most beloved characters are set to come back for the sequel. Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff will all appear on screen once again, voiced by their original cast members. The sequel will also feature some new characters to the franchise, two of which will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood, respectively.

Very few details about the sequel have been made public, but star Kristen Bell did recently hint at the introduction of the new characters, as well as some touching moments for her princess, Anna.

“You’ll see new characters and you will see…you’ll know from my perspective what I did with Jen the writer, what she did with me rather, was she was so collaborative on the first one,” Bell said. “We sat down as she was writing the second one and she said ‘ya know you had a hand in creating this character. What do you think her next step should be? What’s her next hurdle, her next epiphany. What do you go through that’s similar to her?’ I told her a lot of things that I had personally been going through and why I thought that resonated with what I think Anna would be feeling and she wrote that into the script.”

“I’ll be able to say more when the movie comes out but there are a lot of very very intimate moments for me in this movie that are like, that feel like they’re from my real life and like…it’s going to make me cry, but like songs specifically that I just gave her a spiel why this particular emotion or particular hurdle in my life was so important and what it taught me and she slid it seamlessly into the character,” Bell said. “It’s not just episode 2 of this show, it’s something you need to see them go through because it affects the audience.”

Are you ready to see Frozen 2 arrive in theaters? What are you most looking forward to about the sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 19, 2019.