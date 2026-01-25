New Netflix True Crime Movie Is an Instant Hit With More Than 4 Million Views

A new true crime dramatization is taking Netflix by storm, earning millions of views in the last few days, and jumping up the Top 10 Streaming list to the #5 spot (and the #3 spot in the US) in the process. It’s based on one of the most well-known true-crime events in recent history, making it no surprise why it’s pulling in such great numbers.

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story is based on a true story, and centers on Melanie McGuire (Candice King), a fertility nurse and doting wife, as well as the mother of two young boys. Falling into an affair with a doctor at her clinic, Melanie goes on to do the unthinkable: she drugs and murders her husband, Bill. Afterwards, she dismembers his body and places the parts into three suitcases before throwing them into Chesapeake Bay. The suitcases are eventually found on the shores of Virginia Beach, and an investigation is launched, leading police to Melanie. Assistant attorney general Patti Prezioso (Wendie Malick) leads the charge, and authorities eventually bring Melanie to justice, who, despite being convicted, continues to claim that she is innocent.

The Reception Has Been Less Than Stellar

So far, there are no critic reviews, but viewers haven’t taken any sort of shine to Suitcase Killer. “This was unbearable to watch. Not because of the gruesome real-life murder, but because of the over-the-top cheesiness of this entire show, from script to acting to direction to musical score to casting. It was like a soap opera about soap operas. It was like watching an SNL parody of a soap opera. I sat through just over half of it before I couldn’t take it any longer. Maybe the worst thing I’ve seen since Dolly’s Christmas story about her childhood (I love Dolly, but enough!) Worse than Showgirls. I’ve seen Medicare commercials that were better. Putting Wendie Malick in this made me pause for a minute and wonder if it was meant to be funny. Sadly, no. Just a colossal waste of time,” said one viewer, who rated it .5 out of 5 stars.

Another viewer, who gave Suitcase Killer 3 stars, took a different umbridge with the film, saying, “Movie is decent, makes you hate the prosecutor for really attacking Melanie without nearly any evidence whatsoever and mad on her behalf. Think this is a good example of very lazy police work and what should have been outrage of a domestic violence situation. Incredibly clear he was a serial cheater, had an abusive history with his ex-wife, was doing super sketchy behaviour, etc. Also, did they ever question the kid she said she waited in the bathroom with? Could be how they depicted the details, but everything really seems lazy, and victim-blaming from the police’s side of it all. Especially the lead prosecutors’ aggressive mindset of not looking for any other explanation, just immediately the wife, flimsy evidence, and lowkey hatred for women, and lack of compassion. Really makes you see the case as a true shame for Melanie and her family.”

It seems that Suitcase Killer just fell flat in every sense of the word, and while it’s brought in great numbers for Netflix, it didn’t leave a good impression on viewers.

