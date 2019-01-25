Full-Size ‘Labyrinth’ Door Knocker Replicas Are Available Now

Last week, official, full-size, functional Labyrinth Door Knockers arrived from Chronicle Collectibles and they were super popular (naturally). Unofficial versions have been available on sites like Etsy for years, but these are the real deal. Jim Henson Company gave Chronicle Collectibles access to the actual screen-used Door Knockers, so their replicas are accurate down to the smallest detail. They’re also made from cast metal, so they’re fully functional and ready to hang on your door.

Unfortunately, it appears that the Labyrinth Door Knockers have sold out individually, but you can still pre-order the set via Sideshow Collectibles for $675 with shipping slated for Q4 of 2019 (payment plans are available). These are limited edition pieces, so once the sets are gone they’re gone for good.

The official description and feature list for the official Labyrinth Door Knockers can be found below:

“Who could ever forget the Door Knockers from Labyrinth? Though their screen-time was short, this bumbling pair of gateway keepers left an enduring mark on fans worldwide. This odd couple also left fans saying, “Hey, I want a pair of those for my own door!” Chronicle Collectibles is proud to announce that for the first-time ever, Labyrinth fans’ hopes have been answered with the world’s only officially licensed scaled replica Door Knockers from Labyrinth!“

“The Jim Henson Company graciously granted us access to the actual screen-used props so that we could capture the smallest of details in making these replicas. Fans have wanted these for years, so we felt it was our quest to make them as accurate as possible using the real pieces for reference. These can be purchased as a set or separately. You’ll have to add your own back and forth banter though. But let your imagination run wild on what doors you’ll put these on; these are sure to be conversation starters at home, the office, or maybe to the entryway of your own magical forest!“

• World’s first officially licensed Labyrinth scaled replica Door Knockers

• Limited Edition

• Crafted in cast metal; functions as a real door knocker!

• Created by referencing the actual screen-used props!

• “Left” Door Knocker Approx. 14.8″ wide, 5.5″ deep, and 19.4″ tall

• “Right” Door Knocker Approx. 14.7″ wide, 6.2″ deep, and 25.3″ tall

• Estimated to Ship Q4 2019

• Payment plan eligible

On a related note, Chronicle Collectibles is also responsible for this glorious Labyrinth ‘Ello Worm statue. The statue is also 1:1 scale, and it was created using the original puppet at Henson studios. Other features include “fluffy, shapeable hair tufts” and a fabric scarf. I would love having this statue on my desk just so I could shape The Worm’s hair during times of stress, like some sort of giant Troll doll. If this sounds like something you would be into, you can grab the ‘Ello Worm statue right here for $54.99.

Finally, if you’re a big enough Labyrinth fan to be absolutely giddy about expensive Door Knockers and ‘Ello Worm statues, you might be interested to know that the 30th anniversary Labyrinth 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is on sale for only $16.03 on Amazon and via Walmart.

