Funko’s New ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Pops Are a Big Spoiler for ‘The Hidden World’

Funko launched Toothless and Light Fury Pop figures based on the upcoming film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (aka How to Train Your Dragon 3) back in December, and they’ve officially announced three follow-up figures that are a big fat spoilers. Fans are going to be so mad!

That having been said, If you would rather not see them, now is your last chance to turn back.

If you’re still with us, the new How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Funko Pop figures are three different versions of Night Lights, which appear to be Night Fury and Light Fury hybrids. So, yeah – Funko is no stranger to spoilers, but this one is pretty blatant. Granted, a lot of fans probably saw this coming. You can check out the figures along with details on where you can pre-order them below.

We expect that the Night Light figures will be available to pre-order right here at Entertainment Earth at some point today, February 1st – but don’t be surprised if DreamWorks pulls the plug on this before they go live. UPDATE: They are available to order via Pop In a Box.

Coincidentally, Build-A-Bear Workshop released a special edition Toothless plush with bioluminescent fur earlier today. Clearly they were responsible enough to hold off on the Night Lights plush, but you can bet that they’re on the way.

The new Toothless plush features fur with a “shiny dragon glow” and it is available to order right here for $35. This new Toothless plush follows the release of standard Toothless and Light Fury plush last month. You can shop their entire How to Train Your Dragon collection right here.

You can find the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on February 22nd.

