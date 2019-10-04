Funko’s NYCC Dune Feyd-Rautha Pop Featuring Sting’s Butt Arrives Today

Most of Funko‘s New York Comic Con 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures dropped at midnight last night, but there’s still one more release left on the schedule – Pop Dune: Sting as Feyd-Rautha. It’s definitely the most unusual and provocative Pop figure in Funko’s NYCC 2019 lineup thanks to the care they took in crafting Sting’s butt circa 1984.

You can gaze upon the tiny vinyl butt in question in Funko’s promo video below (it happens at the 7-second mark). If you simply must have it, the Pop Dune: Sting as Feyd-Rautha Funko Pop will be available to pre-order right here starting today, October 4th, at 11am PT (2pm ET). If you miss out, you’ll be able to find it here on eBay. While you wait, head on over to our Funko NYCC 2019 master list to see if any of the Pop figures on your wish list are still available.

Here’s a closer look at our New York Comic Con 2019 exclusive movie Pops! #FunkoNYCC #NYCC19 pic.twitter.com/Bd9h19QSyG — Funko (@OriginalFunko) October 1, 2019

On a related note, Lucasfilm and Disney’s “Triple Force Friday” Star Wars merchandising extravaganza also kicked off today. As the title of the event suggests, a veritable avalanche of merch has been released in support of three big Star Wars releases: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th, The Mandalorian Disney+ series on November 12th, and the PS4 / XBO / PC game Jedi: Fallen Order on November 15th. Naturally, Funko is getting in on the action with a whole bunch of new Pop figures, which you can pre-order right here. A full breakdown of the releases can be found below.

