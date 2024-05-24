Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Every Fury Road Character That Appears

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arriving as a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road it's understandable that there would be some overlap between the two movies. Though the Furiosa film is set decades before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road there are a surprising amount of characters that manage to appear in both. Long before the film premiered it was revealed that some of the key antagonists from Fury Road would be back, but with the film now playing in theaters we know that they're not alone and a lot of very familiar faces are here for the trip. Spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will follow! Furiosa (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) This is a gimme considering the title, but, obviously, Furiosa herself is the first and biggest character from Mad Max: Fury Road that appears in the film. Of note is that at no point does Charlize Theron reprise the role, instead actress Alyla Browne plays young Furiosa with Anya Taylor-Joy playing her throughout the bulk of the film.

Valkyrie The opening scene of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reveals a young Furiosa trying to reach for a piece of fruit from a tree as a small voice behind her begs her to return back to their home. It's revealed that this voice belongs to none other than her friend Valkyrie, who she would reunite with in Mad Max: Fury Road as played by Megan Gale. In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dylan Adonis plays the Young Valkyrie.

Mary Jabassa (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Though she technically doesn't appear in Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa specificially names her mother, Mary Jabassa, when they reunite with The Vuvalini. In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, relative newcomer Charlee Fraser takes on the role.

The Organic Mechanic (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Angus Sampson returns as the post-apocalyptic doctor, but Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga reveals that before working for Immortan Joe in The Citadel in Mad Max: Fury Road he was actively working for Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). In the film he gets traded to Immortan Joe along with Furiosa after Dementus takes siege of Gas Town.

Warboys (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Surprising no one, the white-skinned devotees of Immortan Joe return. No specific War Boys from Mad Max: Fury Road appear in the film, they all have too short of lives for that frankly, but the group as a whole are clearly present.

Immortan Joe (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) The big bad of Mad Max: Fury Road returns with Immortan Joe in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Set a few decades before hand Joe is looking a little better than when we last found him, though his dress is largely the same. Actor Lachy Hulme takes on the part of Immortan Joe, taking over the role from the late Hugh Keays-Byrne.

Rictus Erectus (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Immortan Joe's dimwitted son returns from Mad Max: Fury Road and what we learn about him is that at no point was he actually smart. Another son of Immortan Joe's is revealed in Scrotus, though not a returning character, the actor is. Josh Helman who played Slit in Mad Max: Fury Road takes on the new character seen above.

The People Eater (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) The bejeweled-nose and nipple-clamp wearing People Eater is back in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, once again played by actor John Howard.

The Bullet Farmer The Bullet Farmer is the third warlord of The Wasteland that makes a return in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, this time played by Lee Perry who takes over the role from the late Richard Carter.

The Prime Imperator (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Richard Norton reprises his role of The Prime Imperator, a character that may go unnoticed due to his smaller role in Furiosa.

Max Rockatansky As to be expected, the namesake for the Mad Max franchise makes an appearance. In a brief moment as Furiosa stumbles her way back to The Citadel, the camera cuts to a ridge high above her where we see a familiar silhouette standing next to his iconic V8 Interceptor car. It's unclear if this is the same spot where Max is standing at the beginning of Mad Max: Fury Road but it certainly evokes the same visuals.

The Doof Warrior (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Everyone's favorite blind, electric guitar wielding maniac is back for the 40 Day Wasteland War sequence, appearing on The Doof Wagon as he did in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Rock Riders The motorcycle and dirt bike driving gang from Mad Max: Fury Road who take refuge in a canyon East of The Citadel, and are best known for appearing during the scene set to the song "Brothers in Arms," make a return for a moment in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.