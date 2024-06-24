Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Chris Hemsworth Is a Motorbike Messiah in BTS Featurette (Exclusive)

Nearly a decade after audiences met Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, we learned how she became such a powerful presence in George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Rivaling the intensity of Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa is Chris Hemsworth's Dementus, a villain who allowed Hemsworth the opportunity to show audiences an entirely new side of the fan-favorite actor. In honor of the film's release on Digital, we have an exclusive featurette that showcases Hemsworth's transformation into the frightening figure. You can check out the featurette above and get Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Digital on June 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 13th.

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

Special features on the 4K Ultra HD release of the film are as follows:

Highway to Valhalla: In Pursuit of Furiosa

Stowaway to Nowhere

Metal Beasts & Holy Motors

Darkest Angel: Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

Motorbike Messiah: Chris Hemsworth as Dementus

Much like Fury Road, Furiosa will also be getting a black-and-white release on home video, which is dubbed "Black & Chrome."

Per press release, "Later this year Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition will be available, a version of the theatrical film which has the color removed in favor of a black and chrome aesthetic. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Black & Chrome Edition will feature an introduction by director George Miller."

"Additionally, a 5-film collection featuring 1979's acclaimed post-apocalyptic action film Mad Max, 1981's Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, and 2024's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released together on 4K Ultra HD later this year. Created by George Miller and Byron Kennedy, Miller directed or co-directed all five films in the Mad Max franchise."

