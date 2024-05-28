Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Director Confirms Black-and-White Version

If you were hoping to see Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga get a full black-and-white release, you're in luck. Director and Mad Max franchise creator George Miller loves utilizing black-and-white for his films, as evidenced by the alternate Black & Chrome home release for Mad Max: Fury Road. Furiosa will be getting the same treatment, in an edition that Miller affectionately calls Tinted Black & Chrome.

During a recent episode of Happy Sad Confused, Miller was asked by host Josh Horowitz about a potential black-and-white release for Furiosa. He not only confirmed that there would be such a cut, but that he had already finished it.

"We've done it already. It's the lat thing I did on this film, and I call it Tinted Black & Chrome," Miller explained. "I must say, it's really interesting, I'm still trying to demystify why the black and white, for me, has something more elemental to it. I still can't put my finger on it. It's not because they look like old black and white movies, it's something else. It's like if we took a picture of ourselves right now, it might look a little more dramatic if it's in black and white."

As of right now, there are no additional details regarding Furiosa's Black & Chrome edition. Fury Road's monochromatic edition was given a home release after the initial version of the movie had come out. With Furiosa not living up to expectations at the box office but carrying fantastic reviews from critics and fans, one might wonder whether or not Miller and Warner Bros. want to give the Black & Chrome edition a small IMAX run or something later in the year.

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga released in theaters on May 24th.