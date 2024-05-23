Beetlejuice 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Beetlejuice's Wife

The trailer for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' reveals the first at actress Monica Bellucci as Beetlegeuse's wife!

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer has dropped, and it reveals a first look at actress Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded, Passion of the Christ, James Bond: Spectre) as Beetlejuice's Wife!

Bellucci's role has been teased from the very first cast and story information that was released for Beetlejuice 2 – and now we get to see her in all her terrifying glory!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

We can only guess the backstory of this clearly toxic couple – or why Mrs. Beetlegeuse is so infuriated with her husband. Running away to realms unknown – as well as attempting to marry teenage girls – seems like it could all be part of the problem.

In any case: Monica Bellucci is (as usual) a vision onscreen, and the Italian model/actress makes even Tim Burton's twisted version of the afterlife look good. The "Lady Frankenstein" is definitely going to be replaced by the "Mrs. Beetlejuice" come Halloween this year.

What Is Beetlejuice 2 About?

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Here's the story of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – as per the latest synopsis from Warner Bros. Pictures:

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast & Crew Info

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz.

New cast members joining the franchise include Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, Spider-Man).

When Does Beetlejuice 2 Release In Theaters?

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024.