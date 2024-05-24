The Suicide Squad Isekai Releases New Deadshot Trailer

The Suicide Squad Isekai is set to take the anime summer season by storm this July, gathering together some of the wildest, most ruthless characters of the DC Comic Universe and slapping them in an Isekai setting. While the series has yet to reveal a specific release date, Warner Bros Animation and Wit Studio are releasing character trailers to get anime fans hyped for the show's arrival. Now, the latest trailer is focusing on the Squad's resident marksman taking charge and trying to survive alongside some of the DC Universe's biggest villains.

This iteration of the Suicide Squad first appeared in DC Comics in 1987 and Deadshot was there from the very start. Unlike recent additions like Harley Quinn, King Shark, Peacemaker, and Clayface, Floyd Lawton was one of the first members that Amanda Waller had thrown onto the team of supervillains. Luckily for Deadshot, his skills have allowed him to stay alive throughout the history of the Suicide Squad and he remains one of the biggest members of the group to this day both inside the comics and out.

Deadshot Takes Aim in Suicide Squad Isekai

While the English Dub cast has yet to be revealed for The Suicide Squad Isekai, the Japanese voice actors for the anime have been confirmed. Floyd is set to be voiced by Reigo Yamaguchi, who anime fans might recognize for his roles in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Edens Zero, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and Undead Unluck. Since the Squad isn't shy about having some of its members die on missions, it will be interesting to see if Deadshot is able to survive the anime encounters.

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad's first foray into the Isekai genre, here's how Warner Bros and Wit Studio describe the upcoming DC anime, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

Want to see which DC supervillains survive being dropped into an Isekai environment? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on the Suicide Squad's anime adventures and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the DC Universe.