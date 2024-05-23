Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has arrived in theaters and though it has premiered nine years since the last film in the series it's like no time in The Wasteland has gone by at all. Director George Miller returns to his post-apocalyptic Australia to reveal the tale of Furiosa's formative years. In the film we see the character age from 10 to 28, with Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the role of Furiosa for most of the movie and putting pedal to the metal on the Fury Road once again. Like Mad Max: Fury Road before it, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has a pretty clear cut ending, especially if you've seen the 2015 feature film, but we'll break it down below. Spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follow!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – Ending Explained

Throughout most of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga there is just one thing on Furiosa's mind, getting back to her home, The Green Place. Furiosa even plays with a seed given to her by her mother as a token of remembrance at times, reminding her of what she's fighting to get back to. As the film progresses, another thought enters her mind, revenge. After being taken hostage by the warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and seeing him murder her mother, she can't find it in herself to just return home without inflicting some damage on him as well.

After coming of age in The Citadel, watching Immortan Joe interact with Dementus after he has taken over Gas Town, Furiosa hatches a plan with her confidant, Praetorian Jack, to escape back to The Green Place. After Dementus lays siege on The Bullet Farm and captures Furiosa and Praetorian Jack, he kills Furiosa's paramour and she manages to escape, severing her own arm in the process and making way for her iconic robot-arm look.

Furiosa walks back to The Citadel and after revealing Dementus's plan to Immortan Joe, makes a plan on her own to enact her vengeance. As the 40 Day Wasteland War wages on Furiosa is able to commandeer a car and follow a path directly to Dementus. When she finally catches up to him she torments him a bit, reminding him of who she was and why she's doing this to him.

From there the film transitions into a surprising motif as narration reveals the true story of what Furiosa did to Dementus is mostly the subject of hearsay and rumor. Some believe that she shot him, others tortured him to death, but The History Man reveals that Furiosa revealed the truth to him. She chained up Dementus to a rock at The Citadel and planted the seed her mother gave her there, where it has grown out of his body, and after years of development finally produced fruit. After picking the first piece from it, Furiosa takes the fruit and shares it with none other than Immortan Joe's wives from Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the movie ends, she hides the five of them inside the War Rig and prepares for the events of that movie to unfold. Furiosa has become not only satisfied with her revenge but eager to finally keep the promise to her mother that was made decades before.

Does Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Technically, footage plays all throughout the credits of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, including a little sequence at the end of the credits; however, none of the footage featured in the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga credits qualifies as a "scene." In reality the footage is a sped up version of the entirety of Mad Max: Fury Road, really selling the symbiotic nature that the two movies have with each other as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga comes to a close. The final bit of footage that plays at the very of the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga credits is one Fury Road devotees should recognize, the tiny bobblehead from Nux's car that wiggles about just as he yells out the iconic line, "Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!"