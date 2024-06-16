The minds behind Inside Out 2 are going inside the vault to reveal the movie's Deep Dark Secrets. The Disney-Pixar sequel about the little voices inside your head — including emotions Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — introduces four new core emotions who take over Headquarters, the control center inside now 13-year-old Riley's (Kensington Tallman) mind: Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).

The Art of Inside Out 2 art book (Chronicle Books, on sale now) picks the brains of the creatives who thought up the expansion of Riley's emotions, plus the new emotions who didn't make the final cut. ComicBook has a peek inside the 160-page hardcover book (below) which highlights the stunning artwork from the film — character designs to storyboards, concept art, color scripts, and more — and contains exclusive interviews going behind the scenes of Inside Out 2, with making-of details readers won't find anywhere else.

Per the official description, "The Art of Inside Out 2 presents the story of how the animated feature film was made, with stunning visuals and insights into the creative process. It's a remarkable look inside the complex and emotional worlds developed for Inside Out 2 which follows now-teenager Riley as she navigates unexpected Emotions in this vivid, coming-of-age story of self-acceptance and friendship."

This latest addition to the collectible Art of series features a foreword by Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and the director of 2015's Inside Out, an introduction by Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann, and work from over 50 creators, including production designer Jason Deamer, production designer John Hoffman, story supervisor Bill Zahn, character artists Deanna Marsigliese and Keiko Murayama, and many more.

You can preview the book in the gallery below and purchase The Art of Inside Out 2 on the Chronicle Books website or wherever books are sold.