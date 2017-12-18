‘G.I. Joe 3’ Gets 2020 Release Date

G.I. Joe is headed back to theaters! Today came the announcement that Paramount is planning to finally move ahead with a threequel in the G.I. Joe franchise, which will be released in theaters in March, 2020:

Yo, Joe…just so you know. Paramount drops a new GI JOE March 27, 2020. Remember, knowing is half the battle. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) December 18, 2017



The G.I. Joe films haven’t exactly set the box office on fire. Both installments (Rise of Cobra and Retaliation) have failed to cross the $400 million mark, despite budgets approaching $200 million each, and diverse casts that have global appeal and the star power of actors like Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis. The problem most fans cite is an imbalance between the comic book fantasy and military action that are the staples of G.I. Joe – but that’s something that could be corrected witht he right director choice.

When last we left the Joes, they had been all but wiped out in a Cobra scorched-earth strike that left Duke (Channing Tatum) and so many other Joes dead. The surviving stragglers (led by The Rock’s Roadblock) stopped Zartan from impersonating the president and seizing control of weapons of mass destruction, re-establishing the good name and standing of G.I. Joe in the world. However, with Cobra Commander and Storm Shadow still on the run, Roadblock and Snake Eyes both have missions of vengeance that require follow-through.

G.I. Joe 3 hits theaters on March 27, 2020. We’ll keep you updated as more details come in.