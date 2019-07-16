G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes Reportedly Begins Filming This Fall

Hasbro’s next G.I. Joe movie recently got pushed back into later 2020, but the good news is that according to a new report the film will be filming in Vancouver this fall. The report comes from HollywoodNorth.buzz, which says the third entry in the franchise will be filming in Vancouver from October 15th to December 9th, and some of the crew at a location shoot for it were already rocking their G.I. Joe shirts. That shirt featured none other than Snake Eyes, and a recent report indicated that the film will bear the same name as the franchise’s most popular hero.

While the film will start filming this year, Paramount Pictures recently pushed the film back from its original release date of March 27th, 2020 to October 16th, 2020. Micronauts was the previous holder of that release date, but that film got pushed back as well from October 16th, 2020 to June 4th, 2021.

So far there have been two G.I. Joe films to hit theaters, though the last film hit in 2013. The first was 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, which featured Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Sienna Miller, Dennis Quaid, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Rachel Nichols. That film was produced for $175 million and brought in $150 million domestically with a worldwide gross of $302 million.

The second film, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, was much better received critically, and brought in The Rock, Bruce Willis, Adrianne Palicki, Ray Stevenson, and more, with Tatum appearing but in a brief role. The film lowered the budget to $130 million and brought in more money at the box office, ending with $375 million.

The latter would be the best way to go for a third installment, going for more practical effects and making it about the great-looking action sequences with a classic vibe, ala something like The Expendables mixed with John Wick. That would still work with a Snake Eyes centered movie, especially if the fight choreography and combat are hard-hitting and visceral, and would lend itself to some big throwdowns with Snake Eyes’ nemesis and Cobra Ninja Storm Shadow.

It seems Paramount is taking their time with G.I. Joe, as this is probably the last real shot it has as a franchise unless you want to completely reboot it. The last two movies weren’t barn burners box office wise but were profitable, and depending on how they approach this one the G.I. Joe franchise could take flight once more.

