Casting Aegon the Conqueror for Game of Thrones’ Movie: 10 Actors Who’d Be Perfect

The Game of Thrones universe is already huge on TV and set to keep expanding, but it’s about to get even bigger with the upcoming film Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest, officially announced at CinemaCon. And naturally, fans are now in a frenzy trying to figure out the cast, especially who will play the lead. The thing is that Aegon the Conqueror is not an easy character to cast (even if it might seem like it). He’s not an impulsive warrior, but he’s also not a traditionally magnetic leader. He’s basically an enigma, which means it’s not enough to pick an actor just because he fits the fantasy epic look or has that typical Targaryen face.

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So among so many fan castings, we’ve put together a selection of the best names for the role. And there’s a bit of everything here — actors who, at different levels, have already proven they can bring presence, a sense of decisive energy and authority, without turning the character into something superficial. It’s also worth noting that we’re not going for the most obvious picks here, since there are other very interesting options worth considering.

10) Joseph Morgan

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Maybe Joseph Morgan isn’t the first name that comes to mind when you think of the man who unified Westeros, but he has one major advantage: he understands power as something personal. In The Vampire Diaries, but especially in The Originals, he spent years playing a character who was basically a ticking time bomb in slow motion: charming when he wanted to be, cruel when necessary, and always carrying the energy of someone who feels like he’s a step ahead of everyone else.

And that’s the kind of energy Aegon needs, because the Conqueror can’t just be a warrior riding a dragon; he has to feel like someone who already has control of the conversation, walking into it knowing how it’s going to end. On top of that, Morgan is also very good at selling authority through silence and posture alone, which is something this franchise has always valued. If the movie leans toward a more political and manipulative lead, he fits that mold better than you might initially think, believe it or not.

9) Travis Fimmel

image courtesy of history channel

An obvious choice when you really think about it, even if people tend to look at more mainstream names first, like Henry Cavill, Charlie Hunnam, or Alexander Skarsgård. Travis Fimmel makes a lot of sense because he has already played a conqueror-turned-legend in Vikings, and he did it with almost ridiculous ease. More importantly, he knows how to portray leadership as something instinctive — the kind of presence that makes people follow you even before you’ve earned it on paper.

Those traits obviously line up with Aegon, who needs to carry the sense that nothing anyone else does really matters; he doesn’t waste time performing for the room since he already understands what power looks like. Plus, Fimmel has this almost animalistic energy that would make the Conquest feel more brutal and less refined. With him, you’d get a more intimidating version of Aegon, and it would be interesting to see how far he could push that interpretation.

8) Leo Woodall

image courtesy of apple tv

It’s fair to say this actor doesn’t exactly have the classic look of a medieval king, but that’s actually part of why he works as a strong candidate. Leo Woodall has charisma and a slightly dangerous energy, and The White Lotus showed he can be both likeable and unsettling at the same time. For a younger version of Aegon, that would be ideal, especially if the film wants to lean into the idea of a good-looking guy everyone underestimates at first, only to realize he’s actually a serious problem.

When people think about Westeros characters, it’s usually about strength and brutality, but Aegon also needs a seductive quality. He doesn’t conquer a continent with fire alone, but with presence and narrative control. Woodall looks like someone who understands how to sell his own image, and that’s literally what Aegon does: he doesn’t just arrive with dragons, he makes everyone believe resistance is pointless.

7) Alexander Ludwig

image courtesy of history channel

Some people say Alexander Ludwig would fit better as Maegor, but he could also work as Aegon. He has the physique, he has the presence, and he already proved in Vikings that he can carry large-scale war scenes without it feeling purely aesthetic or predictable. He brings credibility as a military leader, which is essential because Aegon can’t come across like a prince who just points a dragon in the right direction.

However, maybe the strongest argument in Ludwig’s favor is that he can make a character feel driven by purpose rather than just violence. Aegon has to be someone who really believes he’s building something bigger, and the actor has that commander energy of someone who actually buys into his own mission. If the idea is to lean more toward action and war than that classic political intrigue, he becomes a very strong option.

6) Harry Goodwins

image courtesy of netflix

Honestly, Harry Goodwins is almost a risky choice in a way, because he already has the perfect look for it — he reads like a Targaryen before any production design even comes into play. At the same time, he isn’t tied to a single breakout role that overshadows everything else, which actually makes him pretty interesting too. And that’s something the GOT universe has done very well in the past: take relatively fresh faces and turn them into the definitive image of a character.

Aegon needs someone young, but with real authority, and Goodwins has that mix of aristocratic looks and a colder, more controlled gaze that fits the role well. If you think of Aegon as a kind of mythic figure, like someone you look at and immediately understand why history remembers him, he works. And if he can bring a strong, dramatic presence on top of that, it becomes a very powerful casting choice.

5) Tom Blyth

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After The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, people started attaching Tom Blyth to pretty much any role that requires a cold, calculated edge — and that’s basically half of what Aegon needs, because the protagonist of the new movie isn’t just a warrior; he’s someone who decides the world will reorganize itself around him and moves forward without feeling the need to explain it. Plus, here’s an actor who also benefits from not being strongly tied to one defining franchise role yet.

Overall, Blyth has that youthful intensity that doesn’t come across as immature, which is crucial here. He could easily play an Aegon who is still forming as a ruler, but already has the mindset of someone who isn’t negotiating, just making decisions. That’s why he works so well for a more cerebral, unsettling version of the character, especially because he can perfectly balance calmness, discipline, and vulnerability in the same performance.

4) Charlie Vickers

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Watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, it’s clear that Charlie Vickers has a specific skill set that translates surprisingly well to Aegon: he can play someone who seems reliable, even likable at first, until you realize there’s something colder, restrained, and strategically minded underneath. And that kind of duality is useful for Aegon, because the Conqueror doesn’t need to feel theatrical or overly stylized; he needs to feel inevitable.

Vickers also has strong protagonist energy and an inherently noble screen presence, which helps sell the idea that this is someone born to command. Besides, he knows how to project authority without forcing it. In The Rings of Power, he often doesn’t need big speeches or gestures for the audience to understand he has power — it just comes through in how he occupies a scene. That matters for Aegon, who has to function on two fronts at once: battlefield leadership and political dominance. Vickers can hold both and without feeling like he belongs to a different genre than the rest of the world around him.

3) Paul Mescal

image courtesy of paramount pictures

A casting choice that would instantly make this film more compelling, even for non-GOT fans, is Paul Mescal, since he doesn’t really play characters through archetypes. In Normal People and especially Aftersun, he showed that he can put an entire emotional world behind a neutral expression. The protagonist we’re talking about needs to have some level of humanity there, even if it’s buried, otherwise he just becomes a historical figure with no real blood running through him.

Also, Mescal’s performance in Gladiator II is a plus in terms of showing what he can do in a war setting, which is important for Aegon since he spends a big part of the story involved in military campaigns. The actor also brings a quieter, more grounded masculinity, which would work well for a king who doesn’t need to always perform dominance. And if the movie is going to explore his relationship with Visenya and Rhaenys in a more adult way, he’s someone who can carry those scenes without slipping into melodrama.

2) George MacKay

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George MacKay has a very specific strength that completely fits Aegon: he can be intense without being showy. In 1917, he carried an entire movie on his back through controlled urgency and ongoing tension, and that’s basically the DNA of a young conqueror moving through a massive war. On top of that, what works in his favor is that he doesn’t naturally look like a seasoned king.

Early on, Aegon is just a guy with ambition and a dragon — the myth comes later, not at the start. And MacKay makes that transition feel believable. He has that kind of gaze that suggests the character is always thinking several steps ahead, which is essential here, after all, Aegon isn’t a lucky warrior stumbling into victory. This is a more serious, grounded version of the character, less glamorous and more strategic. From a cinematic standpoint, he’s one of the strongest names you can seriously consider.

1) Callum Turner

image courtesy of amazon mgm studios

Think about balance here. Some actors might have certain strengths that complement different aspects of the role, but in the case of Callum Turner, you get the right aesthetic paired with a totally dramatic presence and leadership energy that doesn’t rely on exaggeration. At first, it might not be obvious, but The Capture shows how he sustains controlled paranoia and low-key intensity without ever breaking the naturalism of the performance.

And that’s what the new GOT movie needs: a protagonist who works in both political drama and large-scale war epic. The essence of Aegon is this duality of being someone who can be both respected and feared at the same time, and Turner gives that without effort. For further proof, there’s also Masters of the Air, where his character functions in a direct war setting, dealing with command and responsibility under pressure. If you’re looking for the definitive face of an entire era of the franchise, he’s a very safe bet.

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