Game of Thrones Stars Reteaming on Gothic Horror Film The Dreadful

Kit Harington, the actor best known for playing Jon Snow, is reuniting with another one of his Games of Thrones co-stars. The beloved HBO series came to an end in 2019, and Harington later appeared in Eternals with his Game of Thrones brother (well, technically cousin), Richard Madden (Robb Stark). Today, it was announced by Deadline that Harington's next collaboration will be with Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, another member of Jon Snow's family in Game of Thrones. According to the report, the duo will be starring in The Dreadful, a gothic horror written and directed by Natasha Kermani (Lucky, V/H/S/85).

You can read a description of The Dreadful here: "The film set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses follows Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne."

Redwire Pictures/Tunnel's Luke Daniels is producing the project alongside Storyboard Media's Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler. Greg Lauritano is also producing under his Black Magic banner. Film Bridge International is handling foreign sales while UTA Independent Film Group is in charge of domestic sales.

Will Kit Harington Play Jon Snow Again?

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention took place in Los Angeles in 2022 with many stars from both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon in attendance. During the event, HBO released a recap video about Jon Snow while Harington was attending the con, which had many fans thinking he would officially announce the spinoff series that was revealed to be in development in 2021. While Harington did not announce his return to the role, his comments about the series finale raised some eyebrows.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," said Harington (via EW). "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington added. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," he said.

Harington said back in 2020 that he was done playing characters like Jon Snow. In an interview with The Telegraph (via Uproxx), Harington spoke about how he feels that men have an emotional "blockage" which isn't something he wants to keep portraying in his work.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Dreadful.