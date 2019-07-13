First Ghostbusters 2020 Photo Released

Ghostbusters 2020 director Jason Reitman on Friday revealed the first look at the new cast in a photo snapped as filming gets underway in Calgary, Alberta.

“The family’s all here,” Reitman wrote when tweeting a photo of stars Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Carrie Coon (Avengers: Infinity War). Also pictured is Reitman and father Ivan Reitman, director of 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II.

The stars play a small town family who have an undefined connection to the original Ghostbusters.

“This is a new movie about a new set of characters, it takes place in a new place, a new location,” Reitman said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest in June, where he revealed he first envisioned the project when dreaming up the 12-year-old girl character eventually played by Grace.

“I didn’t know who she was, or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack and this story began to form. And it formed over many years, actually. It started with a girl, and all of a sudden it was a family.”

Eventually, Reitman “knew this movie I needed to write.”

The Juno and Thank You for Smoking filmmaker penned the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House), winning the approval of franchise producer Dan Aykroyd, who has since praised its “beautiful” script. Both Aykroyd and Reitman have teased this new film is tethered to the 1984 original.

“This is what I’ll say. You don’t know [the family’s] connection,” Reitman said, “and they don’t know their connection yet either.”

Grace, Wolfhard and Coon will be joined by Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) and young actors Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim.

“I’m hoping that [the fans] join me on this one, because these characters are amazing,” Reitman said at Fan Fest. “Amazing, and I can’t wait to introduce you to them.”

Sony Pictures has dated GB20 for July 10, 2020.