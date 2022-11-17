Ghostbusters Actress Kymberly Herrin Dies at 65

Kymberly Herrin, an actress known for memorable appearances in music videos and movies like Romancing the Stone and Ghostbusters, has passed away at the age of 65. The news of Herrin's passing was confirmed in an obituary to the Santa Barbara News-Press, which revealed that she died peacefully on Friday, October 28th at her longtime home in Santa Barbara, California. A cause of death is currently unknown, although the obituary asks fans to donate to the American Cancer Society to "further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer."

Herrin was born on October 2, 1957 in Lompoc, California, and was a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara. After graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1975, she began a career modeling for magazines. She ultimately graced the covers of dozens of magazines, including FIT Magazine and a 1981 issue of Playboy.

In 1984, Herrin appeared in two now-iconic films from the era — Romancing the Stone and Ghostbusters. The latter film saw her appearing as a "Dream Ghost" apparition in a scene with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stanz. That same year, she also appeared in the music video for ZZ Top's "Legs", which went on to become the band's biggest song.

"Everyone [in my family] was very supportive," Herrin revealed in a 2013 interview with Noblemaina. "I never did anything that embarrassed them. They thought the video was great."

"My friends saw the video before I did," Herrin continued. "They told me [my] red top popped on the screen and the garter belt with the fishnet stockings looked great. I was on the coral coast of East Africa, near Madagascar, and a guy asked me if I was the girl in the "Legs" video. Once in Australia, a young boy, knowing I was an American model, flipped when he recognized me. He said that ZZ Top just won MTV's Best Group Video [1984]. The Aussies treated me like an American movie star. I was blown away."

Herrin later appeared in the video for ZZ Top's "Sleeping Bag", as well as the KISS music video Exposed. Her other film and television roles included Beverly Hills Cop II, Road House, Moving Violations, as well as guest stints on the TV dramas Matt Houston and St. Elsewhere.

Our thoughts are with Herrin's family, friends, and fans at this time.