Ghostbusters: Afterlife Promo Confirms Theatrical Release Still on the Table

As the pandemic continues to rage on, the question of upcoming movie releases has once again come into play. While some movies are sticking to their dates, others are up in the air, and some are waiting to see the results of the releases that come before. Things seemed to be steady for a while, but as movies continue to underperform, the remainder of 2021 could lead to more release changes. However, it appears that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently sticking with its November date. A new promo was released on Twitter this week and there's currently no indication that the movie will be pushed back again.

"Dibs on the gunner seat. ⚡ #Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively in movie theaters this November," @Ghostbusters tweeted. You can check out the promo in the post below:

Dibs on the gunner seat. ⚡ #Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/3ZBuaFMAJJ — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) August 26, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to star Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The movie is also expected to see the return of classic cast members such as Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, all seemingly playing their original characters from the 1980s classics.

"When you're talking about a big film like that that has so many secrets up its sleeve, I've got to be extremely careful when talking about it," co-writer Gil Kenan previously told the Just The Facts with Alex Zane podcast. "But I will say, from what we've been able to put out there, the important thing is communicating what is earnestly at the center of all this: which is us as writers, as storytellers, Jason and I, keeping the flame lit." It was also about "recontextualizing ... a lot of the things that we would take for granted in a Ghostbusters story," including the New York setting, "and doing away with it as a way of embracing what's at the soul of the story and the core of the mythology. All that stuff was foundational."

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom (Coon) and her two kids (Wolfhard, Grace) arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

"I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That's why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful," Murray previously said about the project. "Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It's still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently scheduled to hit theaters on November 11th.