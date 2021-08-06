✖

The Suicide Squad had a less than expected opening at the box office. James Gunn’s film managed $12.2 million on Friday according to The Hollywood Reporter. Projections had listed the DC Comics movie at around $27 million as markets were optimistic that a mixture of fan excitement, critical praise, and more theaters being open would signal an upward trajectory. However, the question of what is going on becomes even murkier as the presence of an HBO Max simultaneous release hangs over these numbers. It’s a necessary measure with so many people still a bit leery of rolling into theaters with the delta variant to contend with. Still, audiences have enjoyed the film enough judging by that impressive 87% audience score. Even wilder is that an entry in the superhero genre could net a 92% freshness rating on the site.

For anyone who is extremely excited about the film, there is some good news. Gunn is already working on spinoffs for Warner Bros. Peacemaker was announced before The Suicide Squad even premiered. So, things are full steam ahead with this version of the team.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when asked about how Peacemaker will work on HBO Max. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Comicbook.com’s Jenna Anderson absolutely loved the DC film for leaning into all of the wildest corners of the comics universe.

“There are so many things about The Suicide Squad that are revolutionary, from the extraordinary ensemble cast to the compelling and downright absurd story. But the most surreal element of the film might be the way it showcases the endless potential of the DC universe, with a feeling of wonder that those who have spent hours thumbing through back issues at their local comic shop will probably recognize,” she argued. “The Suicide Squad not only raises the bar for just how much a superhero movie can accomplish in one sitting, but it proves that the weird and oft-forgotten comic characters are superstars deserving of your attention.”

Are you surprised by these numbers for The Suicide Squad? Let us know down in the comments!