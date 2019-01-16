Movies

‘Ghostbusters’ Fans React to New Movie Announcement

After the disappointing reception of the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, fans had given up hope that […]

By

After the disappointing reception of the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, fans had given up hope that we could get new live-action adventures, though that all changed following the confirmation that Jason Reitman would direct an all-new film set within the universe of the original movies.

Very few details are known about the upcoming film, like whether or not original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, or Ernie Hudson will be involved, though we do know the film is aiming for a summer 2020 release. Jason’s father Ivan directed the first two films and will serve as a producer on this new adventure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the announcement of the sequel, the internet had a number of reactions, ranging from extreme joy at returning to the iconic world of the ’80s films while others expressed frustration that the world of the 2016 reboot would be completely abandoned.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about news of a Ghostbusters sequel!

Conflicted

Give It Up

There Better Be Ecto Cooler

A Win for the Bad Guys

Anything for a Buck

Thor to the Rescue

Here We Go Again

This Is Fine

Keep It

Epic Crossover

Tagged:
,

Related Posts