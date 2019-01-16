‘Ghostbusters’ Fans React to New Movie Announcement

After the disappointing reception of the 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, fans had given up hope that we could get new live-action adventures, though that all changed following the confirmation that Jason Reitman would direct an all-new film set within the universe of the original movies.

Very few details are known about the upcoming film, like whether or not original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, or Ernie Hudson will be involved, though we do know the film is aiming for a summer 2020 release. Jason’s father Ivan directed the first two films and will serve as a producer on this new adventure.

Following the announcement of the sequel, the internet had a number of reactions, ranging from extreme joy at returning to the iconic world of the ’80s films while others expressed frustration that the world of the 2016 reboot would be completely abandoned.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about news of a Ghostbusters sequel!

Conflicted

We get another Ghostbusters movie but it will not star Kate McKinnon or Leslie Jones?! pic.twitter.com/745Uv2zhzX — Laura Zizek (@LauraKatherineZ) January 16, 2019

Give It Up

I say this as someone who grew up loving Ghostbusters, watching the cartoon, seeing the movie over and over and over again to a degree which is probably unhealthy but whatever: stop trying to make Ghostbusters happen. — Zack Handlen (@zhandlen) January 16, 2019

There Better Be Ecto Cooler

Hope that new Ghostbusters movie leads to more of this. ? pic.twitter.com/KcRHexU7k9 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) January 16, 2019

A Win for the Bad Guys

I’m totally fine with there being a new Ghostbusters movie set in the original universe – I just hate that the worst people will take credit for “winning” because they were so against the idea of female Ghostbusters. Sigh. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 16, 2019

Anything for a Buck

A new Ghostbusters film has been revealed, directed by the son of the original director. The story will involve the Ghostbusters fighting against an evil corporation who insists on bringing back the dead in order to make money. — Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) January 16, 2019

Thor to the Rescue

I feel like we’re bound for a MIB/Ghostbusters crossover that Chris Hemsworth will appear in one way or another. — Will Goss (@williambgoss) January 16, 2019

Here We Go Again

I’m furious we have to talk about ghostbusters again — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 16, 2019

This Is Fine

I’m sure that everyone will handle the news of the new ghostbusters movie like the adults they are — Andy M. Elijah (@andrewmelijah) January 16, 2019

Keep It

hollywood: ghostbusters is returning to its original universe!

me: pic.twitter.com/6sgSSAQ0Mq — mother sawspiriorum ?? (@rahvenswood) January 16, 2019

Epic Crossover