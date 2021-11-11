Ghostbusters Star Ernie Hudson Reviews New Movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife

✖

Returning Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson ain't afraid of no boasts! The Winston Zeddemore actor says screening the new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife left him "speechless." Jason Reitman, who takes over directing duties from dad and Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II filmmaker Ivan Reitman, was the first to reveal on Instagram that "a Ghostbuster has seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife" when he shared a photo with Hudson ahead of the film's November 11 release in theaters. Hudson reports his smile "is genuine," adding on Twitter: "#Ghostbustersafterlife is so good, that I was speechless!"

More than 30 years after 1989's Ghostbusters II, reuniting with Dan Aykroyd's Ray Stantz and Bill Murray's Peter Venkman was "very, very special," Hudson previously told Yes Have Some.

"There have been so many announcements and so many things that fell apart. It wasn't until I got the script and read the script that I thought, 'Not only is it happening, but this is really good,'" Hudson said. "It's really in line with what the fans have been hoping for, and it really ties into the first two movies."

A new generation of characters includes single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, gearhead son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and science whiz daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who have familial ties to late founding Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). When they notice something strange in their neighborhood of Summerville, Oklahoma, the kids team with seismologist and summer school teacher (and Ghostbusters fanboy) Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) to investigate.

"It's a great new cast" who are all "bringing their best to it, and I think bringing what [Ghostbusters] deserved," Hudson said. "Not something that sort of was thrown together just for the studio to make some more money. But really, Jason's just love of it and commitment to it, I was very touched by it."

Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.