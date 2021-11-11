Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Confirms He's Screened Film for Original Star

✖

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally slated to hit theaters last year, only to be delayed to this November due to the coronavirus pandemic, but director Jason Reitman recently took to Instagram to reveal that he had screened the new sequel for original cast member Ernie Hudson. The filmmaker didn't, however, offer any teases about Hudson's reaction to the film, but with Hudson himself appearing in the project, he seemingly approved of how his Winston Zeddemore fit into the overall adventure. You can check out the photo of the pair below and see Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it lands in theaters on November 11th.

"A Ghostbuster has seen Ghostbusters: Afterlife," Reitman confirmed on Instagram.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Hudson appeared not only in the first two Ghostbusters films, but also in the 2016 reboot featuring an all-female team, though his role in the latter was nothing more than a cameo. While Winston is an integral component of the team, the debut installment in the series didn't see him arrive until more than halfway through the adventure. Hudson has previously promised a much more complex history for the character in Afterlife.

"Basically, instead of coming in page eight, he came in at page 68," Hudson detailed earlier this year to the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "All the backstory where I come in and we talk about who I am and I'm auditioning and explaining what I do, he just says, 'If there's a steady paycheck in it, I'll believe anything you say.' I find that a funny line, but you don't get to know who this guy is. It's a funny bit, but unfortunately, it doesn't give you a lot to play. So as an actor, you have to bring all of that with you, and hopefully, people will see it."

He confirmed, "Thanks to Jason Reitman, Winston is definitely a complete character."

