Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 Becomes One of the Transformers in New Mash-Up Toy From Hasbro

Two of the most iconic brands of the ’80s are colliding with a new Transformers Generations figure which reimagines the Ghostbusters‘ iconic Ecto-1 as a shape-shifting robot. Learn more about the figure below and head to Hasbro’s website to pre-order the figure before it hits shelves on July 8th.

Transformers robots have always been More the Meets the Eye, but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger than life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. It is a world of constant change, where things are not what they seem. It is the world of the Transformers…and the Ghostbusters…a world of heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons…and ghosts!

Discover how these worlds collide in this Transformers-Ghostbusters mash-up pack! The iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie is now a Transformers robot — a converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! This Ectotron figure comes with his own Proton Pack accessory and a Slimer accessory, and converts between Ecto-1 and robot modes in 22 steps.

Features:

Commemorate 35 years of both Transformers and Ghostbusters with 1 awesome figure!

Convert Ecto-1 Cadillac mode to Ectotron robot mode in 22 steps.

Features classic Tech Specs showing the capabilities of Ectotron, including strength, speed, and ghostbustabilty.

Includes Proton Pack accessory

Figure scale: 7 inches

The figure will make the perfect addition to any Ghostbusters fans’ collection, which will build excitement for the upcoming third film set in the original universe of movies. The upcoming sequel was announced earlier this year, with Jason Reitman serving as director.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared with Entertainment Weekly when the project was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Ghostbusters and Transformers and head to Hasbro’s website to pre-order your figure.

