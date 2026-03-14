GI Joe Movie Officially Dead From Controversial Writer – First Details Revealed

Late last month, movie fans were surprised when news broke that a G.I. Joe reboot was in the works with controversial screenwriter Max Landis tapped to bring new life to the franchise with the script for a new movie. This was a shocking twist as another G.I. Joe revival was already being written by The Righteous Gemstones star Danny McBride and that Paramount was looking at taking both scripts and blending them into one. Now, the twisty G. I. Joe reboot saga is taking yet another turn and it’s a story that just keeps getting weirder.

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According to Variety, Paramount has passed on Landis’ script for a new G.I. Joe movie. Per the report, Paramount has passed on the controversial writer’s treatment due to creative differences. The studio is, however, still awaiting additional scripts from other writers — including McBride. The report also indicates that Landis has revealed some details about what his take on the IP would have been, specifically that it would focus on franchise villain Cobra “having successfully taken over the world and reduced G.I. Joe to a conspiracy theory.”

What Does This Latest Twist Mean for the G.I. Joe Franchise?

Given that news of Landis even writing a G.I. Joe script surfaced just a few weeks ago, this latest development comes with a bit of whiplash — and leaves fans wondering what exactly is going on with the G.I. Joe revamp. At this point, it’s a little unclear what Paramount plans to do with the IP. As the Variety report noted, McBride’s script is still in contention — or will be one it is delivered. It’s also suggested that there are other writers with other scripts being considered as well. It’s possible that Paramount is still looking to lead with a blend of multiple scripts as was reported when Landis’ script was first announced.

However, the idea of taking multiple ideas and takes on any one IP and merging them into one product is a little unheard of in Hollywood, so it’s possible (and perhaps even likely) that the studio is simply looking to see which script or idea will hit whatever vibe it is they are seeking for a franchise refresh. And the franchise is indeed of an update. While G.I. Joe is a very popular IP thanks to being an iconic toy brand, it’s struggled in terms of feature film adaptation. 2009’s The Rise of Cobra did well enough to get 2013’s Retaliation, but a 2021 reboot, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, was a major flop. With that in mind — and with Paramount no doubt seeking to capitalize on its investment in the IP — it makes sense that they’re looking at multiple ideas for what the next movie should be. We just now know it won’t be one from the mind of Max Landis.

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