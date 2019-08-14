New G.I. Joe Movie Casts Henry Golding as Snake Eyes

It’s been quite a year for Henry Golding. Last summer, Golding starred alongside Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh in the record-breaking Crazy Rich Asians. He then landed a lead role in Emma Thompson’s buzzy holiday rom-com Last Christmas, opposite Game of Thrones megastar Emilia Clarke. Now it looks as though Golding finally has his chance to be the face of a blockbuster franchise, as he’s set to play the iconic G.I. Joe character Snake Eyes in the next film based on the beloved action figures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Golding is in negotiations to star as the titular role in Snake Eyes, the first solo G.I. Joe film. The previous two movies included Snake Eyes as a character, but he was simply part of the ensemble.

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

Snake Eyes appeared in both G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013, each time played by Ray Park. However, much like in the comics, Snake Eyes wore a mask the entire time. It’s unlikely that’s the case with Golding.

The character first appeared in the 1980s as a part of the relaunch of G.I. Joe from Hasbro and Marvel Comics, titled G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. With his trusty pet wolf Timber on his side, it didn’t take Snake Eyes very long to become one of the most popular heroes in the entire franchise.

This new Snake Eyes film reportedly tells the story of the character losing his father and seeking revenge by joining a ninja clan. It’ll likely be a lot more of Snake Eyes’ backstory and history as opposed to his work with the G.I. Joe organization.

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 16, 2020.